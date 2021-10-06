Ease the stress of the semester

Are you starting to stress and feel the struggle as assignments pile up? TRU is offering a multitude of support services that could help ease some of the adjustment pain of the Fall semester.
The Writing Centre, located in Old Main 1411, helps students get the ball rolling with one of their amazing volunteers. Students are allowed two appointments a week lasting a half-hour to help brainstorm their ideas, structure their essays or help with adding citations.
Students are encouraged to take advantage of all services available. Services like the Writing Centre allow you to improve your writing and get the grades you dreamed of. Here are some tips to help get the most out of your appointment with the Writing Centre;
Ask lots of questions! Don’t be afraid to ask and clarify any doubts you may have. Use all the time allocated to you to fully utilize the help, that’s what they’re there for.
Get a fresh set of eyes to read it over. The Writing Centre can help you proofread your assignments to catch grammatical errors and citation adjustments.
Take notes. As mentioned above the Writing Centre is there to help you with all your writing questions. Take notes on what comes from your appointment and hold onto those notes for future assignments.
Highlighting your errors as soon as they are identified will be an effective reminder for you to get more closure, and learn more, in order to refrain from making the same mistake again. Also, keep in mind that tutors will not be able to edit every single mistake you have in your paper. Instead, they will direct you towards the right path that you need to take, to produce a better version of your writing.
Bring an assignment outline as it’s helpful for tutors to see what the instructor is looking for in a specific assignment. This way, they might be able to notice specific details about the requirements that you might have missed.