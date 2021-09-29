Vikes double-up WolfPack for weekend sweep

It was a battle until the end, but the Thompson Rivers WolfPack women’s soccer team couldn’t find a way past a stiff UVic Vikes defence in a 2-0 loss on Sept. 25 following their 1-0 loss the previous day.
A back-and-forth start to the game had eventually swung the way of the Vikes in the 25th minute of play. In almost a carbon copy from their goal the night before, a UVic corner kick into the box resulted in a mad scramble and a shot that squirted into the back of the WolfPack net.
“We had some patches of the game where we looked good, we were on the front foot and had a lot of fight and jump in us but unfortunately it wasn’t for the whole game,” WolfPack head coach Mark Pennington, said. “We just switched off a couple of times and handed a couple of goals to them. We’ve obviously found it difficult to score so far this season so when you hand goals to the other team it makes it difficult.”
“The girls showed a lot of character to continue to push right until the end and create some scoring chances late on,” said Pennington. “I thought we were a little unlucky not to get one, but it shows good character and something we can build on to move forward and turn this program into a contender.”
The result was the second in as many days that went the way of the Vikes. The weekend sweep moves the Island-based squad to a record of 4-0-2 on the season while the WolfPack moves to 0-4-2.
The WolfPack will return home for a pair of games next weekend. For the first time this season, Hillside Stadium will be open for spectators when the ‘Pack welcome the Trinity Western Spartans to Kamloops on Oct. 1-2.