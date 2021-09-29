New-to-TRU students join together for a meal

Cplul’kw’ten welcomed new Indigenous students to join them for their First Friend Feast last Thursday. Indigenous Student Development supervisor, Vernie Clement, shares some insight on the community-building event.
TRU Indigenous students come from various B.C. nations; some of which include Secwépemc, Nuxalk, Okanagan, Nlaka’pamux, Metis and Inuit ancestry. TRU has created a safe and welcoming community for students and community members to gather and share culture.
Like many cultures, food is an important aspect that allows people to connect with each other. In the First Friend Feast, lunch is prepared and then shared throughout the event. They begin with an opening circle in the Cplul’kw’ten’s back yard where an Elder opens the conversation.
Elders believe in the value of higher education by supporting the students through academic success.
In an open circle, students and staff were invited to introduce themselves and strengthen their bond further.
This event gives students the opportunity to learn about the different services they can find at TRU in a culturally significant way while creating connections with other indigenous students.
The event has been bringing the TRU community together for 10 years. Clement remarks that the event idea was sparked before his time as a supervisor by those in charge with the main goal of bringing students together.
The event was greatly affected last year due to the pandemic, but although this year’s First Friend Feast has seen some changes to ensure the safety of everyone participating; the premise of it remains the same.
Protocols such as the enforcement of masks and vaccination will be followed, allowing this event to be face-to-face, something that Clement believes is very necessary for the students and the core of First Friend Feast.
Some of the services new students will be able to find at Cplul’kw’ten go far beyond the TRU campus. Besides academic support which includes funding applications, tutoring, workshops, one-to-one counselling, librarian services, and on-site computers, students also receive help for off-campus services like counselling, housing, and daycare.
They also advocate for the student’s mental health and wellness by speaking out against discrimination and harassment, creating a social support system for a strong community, and organizing various events throughout the year such as the Soup Circle. Cplul’kw’ten offers the Elder in the House Program to all Indigenous students.
This program provides personal conversation and guidance using traditional Indigenous life skill perspectives, the ‘talking circle’ being one.
Most importantly Cplul’kw’ten is a safe space for Indigenous students inside the university, it’s somewhere they can go and relax after a stressful day or hang out with their friends. Cplul’kw’ten is a home away from home for these students.
It is important to acknowledge that our campus is located on the traditional territory of the Secwepemc people.