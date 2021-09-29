James Fraser named Player of the Week

Canada West has named Wolfpack Men’s soccer forward James Fraser the name of Canada West Men’s Soccer Player of the Week last Monday after scoring a pair of goals in a four-point weekend for the ‘Pack.
The fifth-year has been a strong player for the Wolfpack for many years and has proven his skill with last week’s award.
Fraser came up big when the Wolfpack really needed him the most against the UBC Okanagan Heat. At the last possible moment, Fraser swooped in with the 90th-minute goal bringing the Wolfpack to a 2-1 victory over their Interior rivals. On Sunday, Fraser helped the Wolfpack remain unbeaten on the season with a goal in the opening minutes of the second half, eventually ending the match at a 1-1 draw.
The two goals scored over the weekend were the Penticton native’s first goals of the 2021 season. The goals were the first of the season for Fraser, as the veteran who tallied eight times in eight games in 2019 got back on the scoresheet in a big way.
Fraser has been and remains a key player helping the Wolfpack remain a strong contender during the season.