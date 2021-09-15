Women’s soccer team squares up with UBC Thunderbirds

The Thompson Rivers Wolfpack women’s soccer team proved that they have what it takes to compete with the best in the nation. During their opening game last Friday, the team fought in an eventual 2-0 loss to the UBC Thunderbirds.
Due to regional health restrictions, the Wolfpack was not able to see fans in the stands of the Hillside Stadium but looks forward to seeing the TRU crowd soon, however, games can be broadcasted on canadawest.tv.
In their first game back to the pitch since the cancellation of Canada West competitions, the women’s soccer team debuted a rooster of new and old recruits; some making their TRU debut last weekend.
Rolling out a starting lineup that featured five players in their first year of eligibility, the WolfPack were able to go toe-to-toe with a Thunderbirds team whose last official competition was winning the 2019 U SPORTS National Championship.
For 60 minutes, the Wolfpack proved that they were a fierce competitor but the Thunderbirds’ fourth-year forward Danielle Steer sent her team to victory with two goals in the second half after a back-and-forth first half.
“For 65 minutes I thought we were really good value,” said WolfPack head coach Mark Pennington. “Everybody worked their socks off and performed as well as we could have asked for from a tactical point of view, from a mentality point of view and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
First-year defender Raiya Rumo was named the player of the match for TRU. The product of Ottawa paired with fellow first-year Caylah Lemon in the middle of the WolfPack defence, providing a stiff spine to contain a potent UBC attack.
“It wasn’t the result we wanted, but for two players to have their first U SPORTS action come against probably two of the top attackers in the country it was great,” said Pennington. “Raiya was top class, Lemon as well and then you also add Allie Shiyuk who is a true first-year.”