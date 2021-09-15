UBC Thunderbirds strike twice against Wolfpack

“It was always going to be a battle, we put in a monumental effort last night and we don’t quite have the healthy bodies and depth at the moment,” said WolfPack head coach Mark Pennington. “I actually thought we dug in really well, we were decent in the opening parts of the game which was something we talked about because I didn’t think our start yesterday was great.”
With two goals in the first 11 minutes that seemed to solidify the UBC Thunderbirds’ 3-0 victory. Danielle Steer was once again the driving force for the Thunderbirds. The fourth-year forward scored the first and third goals of the night to run her season tally to four goals in the opening two games. Katalin Tolnai scored the other goal for the Thunderbirds, with Sophia Ferreira adding an assist.
While the outcome of last Saturday’s game wasn’t what the Wolfpack wanted, fourth-year goalie Danielle Robertson recorded her 294 career save, moving her into fifth in the all-time Canada West record books. The fourth-year goalie from Courtenay made nine saves during the Saturday match.
The win moves UBC to 2-0-0 on the season. While the ‘Pack, who sit at 0-2-0, didn’t pick up a point from their opening weekend there we plenty of lessons learned and some strong play from a youthful TRU squad against a strong opponent.
Catch the TRU wolfpack in their next match with Interior rival, the UBC Okanagan Heat, next weekend. You can stream the games live on canadawest.tv.