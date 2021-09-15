Rosenlund’s heroics plays rescues draw for WolfPack

The Wolfpack men’s soccer team was able to scrape together in the 90th minute to pull off another draw against the UBC Thunderbirds, salvaging Saturday evening’s game inside Hillside Stadium.
From the 20th minute after a goal by the Thunderbirds’ Sebastian Dzikowski, it looked like the clock would run out before TRU’s Mikkel Rosenlund swooped in at the last minute. The first-year defender, hailing from Denmark, proved to be Saturday’s match hero.
“It just shows the battle and the fight in the guys, they didn’t give up. For the most part I thought we played well, especially in the first half,” said WolfPack head coach John Antulov. “I thought we had really good possession and some scoring opportunities. The second half was just a grind and a battle, so for us to be able to fight to get something out of it was great.”
With the referee seconds away from blowing his whistle for full-time, Marco Favaro whipped in a dangerous free-kick right into the middle of the UBC box. Rosenlund was first to it, glancing his header past a diving Bennett McKay and into the net to see the teams finish the game on level terms.
The 1-1 tie was the second in as many nights for the two squads, as they each start their 2021 Canada West campaigns with records of 0-0-2.
“When you’re playing UBC, if you can get those two results you are going to take them and run,” said Antulov. “They are an excellent team with excellent players and for us to be able to battle them and get two results like that is huge for us and our program.”
Both these teams will continue their 2021 Canada West campaign next weekend. Check out the Wolfpack on the pitch next weekend as they face off against the UBC Okanagan Heat.