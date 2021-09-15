Communities province-wide walk in support of Parkinson’s Disease

At the 31st annual Parkinson’s SuperWalk on Sept. 11 and 12, British Columbians in more than 20 communities throughout the province walked together to help give hope to approximately 13,000 people in B.C. living with Parkinson’s disease.
Funds raised in BC through SuperWalk increase the Parkinson Society British Columbia’s investment in innovative research and help grow and expand the Society’s programs, services, and advocacy efforts.
SuperWalk opening ceremonies were live-streamed on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. and included interviews with members of the Parkinson’s community and an exercise session with the Society’s own neuro physiotherapist, Shelly Yu. Opening ceremonies Host, Larry Gifford welcomed those in attendance, voiced his appreciation for donors and shared his love for the annual event.
“One of the things I love about SuperWalk is the connection it builds within our communities. Whether you’re living with Parkinson’s, whether you’re a caregiver, a family member, or a volunteer, [SuperWalk] is a day we get to celebrate together. Days like today remind us that we are not alone on this journey. Together we celebrate our resilience, perseverance, dedication, and that all-important commitment to wellness in its many forms,” said Gifford.
SuperWalk encourages community members to show solidarity for family, friends and colleagues who are living with Parkinson’s. Over 100,000 Canadians live with Parkinson’s (PD) today and approximately 6,600 new cases of PD are diagnosed each year in Canada alone. You may know someone who is struggling with the disease; therefore, it is important we come together for events such as SuperWalk so that our friends, family, and loved ones feel supported in their fight.
Gifford stated, “I support super walk because it’s a great way to bring my family and friends together and make a positive impact. Today is a day full of inspiration, perspiration, and hope,” Gifford went on to say.
“It is inspiring to see so many Canadians come together to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s, the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world. If you’re walking with purpose, even if you’re like me, and you have a bit of a hitch in your step, you’re bound to break a sweat and hope to find help throughout your walk. [Hope] really is the driving and binding force between scientists, neurologists, people with Parkinson’s and care partners…hoping for better treatments and a way to end this disease…hoping we feel better tomorrow than we do right now. Hope is my fuel.”
Exercise is extremely important when it comes to living with PD. That is why Parkinson Society Canada is a member of the Dance for Parkinson’s Network Canada and promotes other exercise partnerships besides SuperWalk throughout the year.
Missed out on this year’s SuperWalk? Be sure to check out Parkinson Society British Columbia’s webpage to stay up to date on other events in which you can support the Parkinson’s community throughout the year.
If you or someone you know is living with Parkinson’s, do not be afraid to reach out. Parkinson Society BC believes every person touched by PD deserves to know they are not alone in their journey. The Society’s friendly and supportive staff is committed to offering support, sharing reliable information, and raising funds for programs and research.