A guide to the B.C. Vaccine Card

Starting Sept. 13, British Columbians will need to provide proof of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in order to enter restaurants, ticketed sporting events, cinemas and many other non-essential venues.
By Oct. 24, only fully vaccinated individuals with being able to access those same services and venues. Up until Sept. 26, British Columbians will still be able to use the paper card they received at vaccination sites to gain entry to non-essential venues, after that, however, the B.C. Vaccine Card will be the only acceptable form of proof of vaccination until further notice.
How do I go about getting the B.C. Vaccine Card?
Log in securely at gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard or on the BC Services Card App if you already have a Health Gateway account. When prompted provide; your date of birth, your Personal Health Number (PHN) and the date you got dose 1 or dose 2
After you’ve securely logged in you can either save a digital copy of the BC Vaccine Card to your phone or tablet. Do so by taking a screenshot, then save the screenshot to your photo album or downloads folder, take a screenshot of the BC Vaccine Card and then print it out. Make sure to avoid folding or creasing the QR code portion of the card if you decide to take this route or show your card to gain access to non-essential services and venues:
Have your card ready when entering businesses. In order to gain entry to non-essential services and venues, businesses will ask to look at your vaccine card and also check your government ID at the door. With your Vaccine Card, you can enjoy events, businesses and services in BC and should also feel more so safe knowing that everyone around you is vaccinated as well.
Where will I need to present my BC Vaccine Card after receiving it?
- Indoor ticketed sporting events
- Indoor concerts, theatre, dance and symphony events
- Licensed restaurants and restaurants that offer table service (indoor and patio dining)
- Pubs, bars and lounges (indoor and patio dining)
- Nightclubs, casinos and movie theatres
- Gyms, exercise facilities/studios and recreation facilities
- Businesses offering indoor group exercise
- Indoor adult group and team sports for people 19 years old or older
- Indoor organized events with 50 or more people. For example: Wedding receptions, organized parties, conferences and workshops
- Indoor organized group recreational classes and activities like pottery, art and choir
- Post-secondary on-campus student housing
Where can I go without my BC Vaccine Card?
- Grocery stores, liquor stores and pharmacies
- Unlicensed restaurants that don’t offer table service, like fast food, coffee shops and takeout
- Local public transportation (BC Transit, TransLink, BC Ferries)
- Salons, hairdressers, barbers
- Hotels, resorts, pools, cabins, and campsites
- Banks and credit unions
- Retail and clothing stores
- Public libraries
- Food banks and shelters
- Escape rooms, laser tag, indoor paintball, arcades, and bowling alleys (if they are unlicensed or don’t offer table service)
- Post-secondary on-campus cafeterias
- Worship services
- Indoor youth recreational sport for people 19 years old or younger
- Before and after school programs for K to 12 students
- Student events and activities in K to 12 public and independent schools
- Indoor organized events with less than 50 people, except adult sports