Limitless fundraising efforts raise $53.7 million

TRU’s Limitless Campaign, an ongoing fundraiser that was announced to the public in 2019, recently hit and soared above its lofty goal.
The bar was set at $50 million, and at the time of conclusion on March 31 of this year, the final tallied amount donated was $53.7 million. Over 4,500 individual donors contributed over the two-year project, which has been described by the university as the, “largest fundraising goal ever achieved by the university or the region.”
The funds have already been earmarked for distribution with the goal of enhancing TRU’s learning environment. $33.7 million has been allocated for scholarships and bursaries, creating 420 new awards, 289 annual awards and 131 endowed awards for students. $11 million has been set aside for buildings and equipment, and the remaining $9 million is put aside for research, innovation and community collaboration.
TRU President Brett Fairbairn felt inspired by the support the University received. Fairbairn, who became president in 2018, took charge just before the campaign was announced.
“It’s uplifting to see how donors championed the Limitless Campaign. It demonstrates the widespread recognition of TRU’s vital role in the future of our students, and in the future of our region and our province,” he said.
The Limitless Campaign was conceptualized and launched by Christopher Seguin, the former Vice-President Advancement. Unfortunately, Seguin passed away before he was able to see the fruit of his labour. The University stated that “Limitless is a testament to the passion he had for the university and the community where he gave back in numerous ways.”
The campaign has already provided massive change for the university. As a result, the new Chappel Family Building for Nursing and Population Health was built, and students have already received bursaries and awards to support their education.
“This new space for the TRU School of Nursing will help us continue to educate and develop world-class health care workers. This space will enable students to be work-ready once they are done [with] their program,” TRU School of Nursing Dean Rani Srivastava said.
Fauve Garson, a Master of Science student, stated, “This sort of funding makes an incredible difference in my ability to pursue graduate studies. As a child of an only parent, tuition support means the world. Now I can move forward in my education with substantially less stress.”
In celebration of the completion, TRU lit up the residences building on the day the donations closed. The university announced its gratitude to everyone who donated and made this possible, especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.