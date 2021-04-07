Men’s Volleyball signs collegiate athlete from the East Coast

Head Coach of the TRU men’s volleyball team has added more depth to his line-up after news spread regarding the signing of Owyn McInnis, an outside hitter from Ontario.
McInnis comes with experience after playing two seasons with Mohawk College, a team that competes in the Ontario College League. He also was captain, all-star and MVP of most of his former youth clubs growing up. On top of that, McInnis is a dual athlete with much experience playing other sports.
“In my past athletic career, I played hockey and lacrosse in my hometown of Guelph, Ontario. I played both at a high level until grade eleven, which is the year I realized my hockey and lacrosse dreams were coming to an end as I was not talented enough to be drafted or have offers from schools in either sports,” McInnis explained.
“I was an athletic teenager and played on the high school volleyball team so I decided to give volleyball a shot. Long story short after two years of rep, I got an offer from Mohawk College and decided to join their squad.”
McInnis took the time at Mohawk College to craft his skill and work on his game. He used the lesson of sport to not only boost his game but also impact his life.
“From my two short years at Mohawk college, I learned a lot about volleyball and myself as an athlete. One of the best lessons I learned while playing at Mohawk is how to stay focused and how to forget things that happened in the past,” the 6’4 hitter remarked.
“Just learning to stay in the moment has helped me off the court and really changed my outlook on life in a lot of ways. I will always remember my time at Mohawk and hope to help the Wolfpack in the upcoming season with some of the lessons I learned at Mohawk.”
After seeing improvement on the court and receiving offers from various schools, McInnis decided to sign for TRU Head Coach Pat Hennelley and the Wolfpack. His decision was based on the school’s volleyball program, education, and beauty of Kamloops.
“There are many reasons why I signed with TRU, to begin with, TRU has an extremely competitive and well-rounded volleyball program in the Can-West division. Besides the great volleyball program at TRU, I choose the school for the great education I would receive as well as the breathtaking city of Kamloops,” McInnis expressed.
“I have always imagined myself living out in B.C. in my later life and TRU gives me the opportunity to not just live in B.C., but the chance to pursue my passion of volleyball and to complete the schooling I’ve always wanted to do.”
McInnis will join the Wolfpack this upcoming September and will be looking to make an immediate impact. With his experience and natural athletic capabilities, he is one to watch for the future. McInnis is one of many quality signings made for the 2021 season and with talent like this flooding into the Wolfpack, the future is bright for the men’s volleyball program.