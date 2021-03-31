TRU student organizations donate $575,000 to university fundraising campaign

The TRU Student Union (TRUSU) and the TRU Society of Law have both recently contributed donations towards the Limitless campaign, a fundraising initiative by the university that is expected to wrap up in the next few weeks. TRUSU donated $550,000 while the Society of Law put in $25,000.
Both donations coming from the student groups were designed with students in mind. TRUSU’s donation builds into an endowment set up with the university nearly 10 years ago, and the recent sum will create 35 bursaries every year going forward.
“We are excited to be able to increase the number of students our endowment supports. This bursary will support hundreds and hundreds of students over the next decade. It is one of the ways that we are working to make education accessible and affordable for our members,” Dipak Parmar, TRUSU Vice-President of Services stated.
TRUSU regularly provides grants for student initiatives including club events, workshop and conference funding, among other things. However, the pandemic halted the Student Union’s ability to provide these services.
In 2020, the grant program was underused due to on-campus activities being cancelled. TRUSU sought to repurpose the funds, while still supporting students. Part of this included the needs-based grants program TRUSU rolled out in the fall.
The Society of Law has designated their donation to support student initiatives in the Faculty of Law, including funding, scholarships, and “broader initiatives,” Lucas Johnson, the Society’s treasurer, said: “The Society of Law Students identified an opportunity to use accumulated savings in a way that directly benefits students. The revenue from the endowment with the TRU Foundation will advance student interests through scholarships, conference funding and broader initiatives.”
The Limitless campaign wraps up on Wednesday, March 31st, and is fast approaching its goal. Launched over a year ago, the University sought to raise $50 million for various initiatives to further TRU’s capacity in different areas. Currently, TRU has published that the campaign is sitting at $49 million raised.