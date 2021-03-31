Dr. Andrew Fergus wins TRU’s 2020 Chair Leadership Award

Andrew Fergus is the recipient of the 2020 Chair Leadership Award, given out by the university to recognize excellence in leadership, in recognition of his work as department chair of TRU’s School of Business and Economics (SoBE) Human Enterprise and Innovation department, and his role in the university’s transformation from a college to a university.
Along with the acclaim of the prize, Fergus will also receive funding to attend a workshop or conference of his choosing.
Fergus plans to use the award to continue developing his skills at the next EG Conference, which brings together creative innovators from every field to present on their passion projects.
“A department chair has the dual challenge of managing the day-to-day issues that come with guiding a dynamic department, and at the same time planning and making strategic decisions to ensure we meet the needs of our students, faculty and community in the future,” he said.
Fergus has been at the university since 2007 and has filled different roles in his career. Alongside teaching, he ran the MBA program as a coordinator and chaired the TRU Research Ethics board and management department. In the community, he serves as president of the Western Case Writers Association and sits on the board of directors for the North American Case Research Association. Fergus also is Chairman of the Board of Kamloops’ Ask Wellness Centre.
Since beginning at TRU, Fergus has always brought a unique perspective to the school of business. One thing Fergus is known for is his unconventional teaching methods: like using LEGO in the classroom.
Fergus is a LEGO Serious Play facilitator. This is a hands-on method of teaching that engages links between manual activity and brain function. Fergus’s students often use LEGO as a tool to develop concepts and gain an understanding of organizational behaviour and leadership.
Fergus was also the lead researcher for TRU’s virtual reality studio, where he collected first impressions of the VR experience alongside his team of student researchers.
“I believe a leader only becomes a leader when others allow you to lead them,” says Fergus. “I have a great team that [has] allowed me to lead, and it is a privilege that I do not take for granted.”