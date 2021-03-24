TRU recipient of federal grant supporting equity, diversity and inclusion

TRU is on the receiving end of more federal grants, this one aimed at supporting the university’s initiatives to promote equity, diversity and inclusion. The university stated that the grant will be used to create a more empowering research and learning environment.
12 colleges and universities nationally claimed the award, officially titled an “Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Institutional Capacity-Building Grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC).” The grants are to be used to foster EDI in post-secondary research by identifying and eliminating systemic barriers that impede the efforts of underrepresented and disadvantaged groups.
TRU released a statement saying that the $400,000 will be used to establish an EDI office for the university. Along with acting as a central area for EDI initiatives at the university, the office will also gather data to support the development of a more diverse, inclusive and equitable environment.
Christine Bovis-Cnossen, TRU’s Provost and Vice-President of Research was excited to receive the funds and believes it will further the goals the university has been striving towards.
“We are delighted to have been awarded an EDI Capacity Building Grant to support the EDI work that has been taking place at TRU for the past few years,” she said.
“We are committed, through our vision, to ensure a sense of belonging at TRU, or Kw’seltktnéws. This grant allows us to expand the transformational focus of our EDI initiatives, and to claim space as a leader in this area.”
Bovis-Cnossen is referencing a recent choice the university made to enact a new vision for the school. In 2020, the university set out to redefine the institution as a place of belonging. That vision has already resulted in many ongoing EDI initiatives, including implementing unconscious bias training for recruitment committees, as well as training in inter-culturalization and direct-discrimination. The new office will lead to a more unified approach to EDI at the university.
This grant is yet another in a string of federal initiatives the university has taken advantage of. Recently, the university was on the receiving end of an $850,000 federal research grant.