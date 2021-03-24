Golf season is back in full swing

The past year has been tough for the common sports fan as a result of the discouraging cancellations of sports seasons. However, spirits appear to be on the rise after Kamloops golf courses officially opened for the 2021 campaign.
Beginning in early March, courses slowly opened and all nine Kamloops golf clubs have now opened their doors for the new year campaign. Although they are only available to play on weekends, the courses plan to start transitioning into full-time hours as the spring weather heats up.
The sport is poised to have a big year as new-comers flood into the game after most other team sports will not be able to have a regular-season due to COVID-19. “Active people who are used to playing various different sports are looking for a way to stay active. Golf is the perfect fit for a lot of them.” The owner of the Mt. Paul Golf Course, Dan Latin explained.
Last summer, the sport saw record numbers of rounds being played and that trend will only grow stronger as this season continues. The sport is a perfect hedge against the Coronavirus conditions as it is played outside and in small groups to uphold social distancing and safety precautions.
“We expect another big season with a lot of newcomers and experienced golfers deciding to play more often over the summer,” Latin forecasted. “It’s already been a busy March and we expect our numbers to continue to rise as the days get longer.”
If you would like to practice your swing before hitting the fairway, a great place to start is the driving range. Kamloops is host to several different ones, the most notorious one located at the Mount Paul Golf Course at 615 Mt Paul Way. You can train with different clubs while learning how to improve your stroke game for the course. You also can head into the restaurant and enjoy a scrumptious meal or beverage. They are open every day from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Hit the links this summer and take advantage of the many different golf courses that Kamloops has to offer. With one of the most beautiful and unique landscapes in the province, golf is the perfect way to enjoy a game while taking in the city’s wonderful nature.