Wolfpack adds depth after signing local Kamloops prospect

The Vancouver Whitecaps academy located in Kamloops is full of exceptional youth soccer players that consist of the top talent in the city. Many players who currently fill the roster at TRU men’s soccer have come through this academy, which has created a steady funnel of local talent for TRU Head Coach John Antulov.
One of those standout players from the academy was goalkeeper Alessandro Lizzi and it was announced last week that he would become the newest addition to the TRU squad for the 2021 season.
His dedication was noticed by Antulov, who also is the Head Coach of the academy, giving him plenty of opportunities to see the potential and development of the young goalkeeper.
“My experience with the whitecaps academy has pushed me to become the best that I can be,” Lizzi explained. “I was able to have coach John see me at every practice constantly improving. On top of that, it was a great program to improve my soccer game with many drills from footwork to diving. It really shaped me as a player.”
Lizzi played five years for the Whitecaps Academy in Kamloops and seven years for the Kamloops Blaze youth team. Him being a local, played a major role in his decision. “I ended up choosing the Wolfpack because Kamloops is my home and there is no better way to play a sport for this city than playing for the Wolfpack,” Lizzi proclaimed. “I want to win as much as possible, I know winning isn’t everything but winning a national title would mean the world to me.”
Lizzi will have his chance at a national title as the TRU men’s soccer team will be the host of the 2022 nationals where they will receive a buy into the eight-team nationwide tournament. His addition to the squad gives depth to the team as he will become the third goalkeeper in the lineup.
Lizzi will make his debut season in 2021 and will be working hard to crack the starting lineup.