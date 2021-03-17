Kamloops Independent Short Shorts Film Fest calling for local directors

The Kamloops Independent Short Shorts Film Festival (KISS) will return in spring 2021, premiering local short films at the Twin Rivers drive-in located at McArthur Island Park. Entries will be accepted until April 19, and are open to anyone residing in the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD).
The only requirement for the film? Keep it under five minutes.
Alongside the first, second and third place prizes, there is also a youth division and an audience choice, as well as two awards sponsored by the TNRD Film Commission.
2020’s first prize winner, Mbongeni Mngomezulu, created a film titled The Economist, which can be viewed on YouTube. The KISS also offers access to filmmaking resources, for those who aren’t sure about how to make their own films.
KISS is an important event for supporting small, regional filmmakers. The KISS board asserts that the screenings show support for the incredibly talented artists in the region often overshadowed by the large, often international releases seen at the Kamloops Film Festival. “This event is our way of celebrating the hard work and passion of our regional talent. Come support these films and filmmakers from our community by attending the hugely discounted screenings,” the board wrote.
The 2021 season will be the ninth year of running the short film fest, and winners and entrants have often gone on to do amazing things in the Kamloops art scene. Kora Vanderlip, the 2012 Youth Prize winner, took home first place in the 2019 show.
KISS will take place on April 29. Those looking for more information, or to enter their film, are encouraged to visit their website at kamloopsfilmfest.ca/kiss.