TRUSU 2021 election goes virtual

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, students will have to hit the web to meet the TRUSU election candidates and vote for who they would like their representatives to be. Students also have the opportunity to run for the board of directors until March 17 at 2 p.m.
For the entire month of March, TRUSU is focusing on the upcoming election, with voting taking place online from March 25-26. Until March 17, TRU students are welcome to fill out nomination forms to run for the board of directors. Once the candidates are announced, and campaigning begins, students can attend the virtual all-candidates forum on March 19.
Nathan Lane, Executive Director of TRUSU, said: “The Thompson Rivers University Students Union is a registered not-for-profit society, and as a result, is governed by an elected board of directors who serve a one-year term to manage and oversee the society essentially. The annual TRUSU election is to elect the students who will sit on that board of directors to govern the society and do the members’ work.”
Students will receive communications throughout the month to learn about the various candidates and the voting process on March 25 and 26.
“I would say that voting in your student union election is no different than voting in a municipal election, a federal election or a provincial election,” Lane said. The board of directors “will speak on your behalf, govern the services that support you as students, and they will be the people who organize the campus life activities and do all sorts of important things.”
Usually, campaigning events would occur on campus, and students would have the opportunity to meet the nominees face to face. This year, the events will take place virtually and look a bit different.
“We have had online voting for a couple of years now because it has increased the ability for people to participate in voting, just because it’s accessible 24 hours a day for those two days and you don’t have to come to campus to do it,” Lane said.
“We’ll still be hosting a digital event for students who want to meet the candidates that they’ll be voting for,” Lane said. “We’ll also be distributing some digital information to students with a bio and photo of all the candidates who are contesting the election.”
Lane also wants to remind students that being on the TRUSU Board of Directors can be a gratifying experience and a fun and significant commitment.
“It’s a really cool opportunity to be on the board,” Lane said. “It’s a position that lasts a whole year, and it’s rewarding to be able to serve students. I would say if it’s something anyone is at all considering, they should feel free to reach out to us.”
Students wishing to learn more about the TRUSU 2021 election can find more information at trusu.ca. The deadline to submit nominations for the TRUSU Board of Directors is March 17 at 2 p.m.