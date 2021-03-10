TRU Men’s Volleyball continue to make experienced signings

Nathan Jager is no small signing for the Wolfpack Volleyball team – and not just because he stands 6’7”. The setter comes to the Wolfpack with a wealth of experience after playing two seasons for Brock University in the province of Ontario. He also has a glorified youth career in which he won a gold medal for the U-18 team Canada Volleyball Championships in 2018.
With the stack of highly skilled seniors who left the Wolfpack in 2020 to play professionally overseas, Head Coach Pat Hennelley had some big shoes to fill and this signing is a step in the right direction.
“We are excited about this signing. I think Nathan brings some much-needed experience and will be very competitive in our program,” Hennelley stated. “This year we would have been the youngest team in Canada West so adding some older guys was essential. He is another big body who knows what it takes to play at the U-Sports level.”
Although Jager played two seasons with Brock University in the Ontario University Athletics division, he did not record very much game time. The young man still has a lot to prove and is itching to do just that for TRU in the 2021 season.
“I am extremely excited to get started with the team and really looking forward to the months ahead,” Jager pronounced. “I chose to transfer to TRU for the opportunity to study at a world-class university in a unique environment while also being able to compete as an athlete in the CanadaWest conference. I absolutely loved the location of the school with the mountains just in reach. It really seems like an amazing place to study and call home.”
Jager was planning to study law after his degree and although there were many options for law school in Ontario, none seemed to outweigh the benefits that TRU offered. Because of his low minutes with Brock, Jager will still have all of his 5 years of eligibility left for the Wolfpack giving him substantial time to complete his goals as a student-athlete.
“I want to grow my game as an athlete over the next several years and develop more skills under the coaching of Pat Hennelly,” Jager explained. “I believe setting concrete goals like making playoffs for the next several years isn’t out of reach for this team with the calibre of players that are currently on it.”
Jager is determined to make an impact with the Wolfpack for future years to come and bring success to the school name. Look out for him on the court as he will plan to make his debut for the 2021 season that is set to begin in the month of October.