TRU announces plans to return for the Fall 2021 semester

The wait to return may be over for a lot of TRU students and community members with the announcement from Dr. Bonnie Henry that British Columbia’s public universities and colleges can return to on-campus education in September.
President and Vice-Chancellor, Brett Fairbairn released a follow-up letter thanking the TRU community for their patience in an obviously difficult year for everyone.
While the university is in the early stages of planning for exactly what the return to classrooms will look like, students can be assured that there will be an open line of communication. Students can check the Return to Campus page for updated information on the return to in-person instruction.
“This news is very positive and comes after a long and challenging year. I appreciate that it likely results in many questions. While we can’t answer all your questions at this early stage of planning, we are committed to keeping you informed,” Fairbairn said.
TRU plans to “explore program delivery in classrooms, labs, seminars, experiential learning and research” as well as base much of their research on “best knowledge in the field” and consultations with the TRU community.
“Building on the successful planning process from last summer, public colleges, institutes and universities will again work with Dr. Henry to update the Go Forward Guidelines for BC post-secondary institutions,” Fairbairn said, in a letter to the TRU community. “Once finalized, these guidelines will support our planning for a safe return for everyone this fall.”
Fairbairn also mentioned in the letter that a return to campus may look different for international students currently studying abroad but that more information will become clear in the coming months.
