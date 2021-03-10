Limitless fundraising campaign surpasses $48 million mark

TRU’s ongoing effort to raise $50 million dollars was brought near the end of their goal as the institution surpassed the $48 million mark in March. The funds raised as part of the “Limitless” campaign will be allocated to a wide span of things including student support, research, and future capital projects.
Brian Daly, TRU’s Vice-President of University Relations, expressed gratitude for the donors who have supported the university despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Donors have shown profound generosity in their support for TRU students during a period that has challenged us socially and economically,” Daly said. “The immense support for Limitless over the past year has emphasized our close relationship with our communities and advanced key priorities at a crucial time. With continued support, Limitless is positioned to be the most successful fundraising campaign in TRU’s history.”
Although it isn’t yet finished, Limitless has already proven to be a support to TRU students and the institution. Limitless funded $66,000 into the First-Year Student Resiliency Fund and the Emergency Student Support Fund, which created emergency bursaries at the onset of the pandemic and created new awards for students beginning their post-secondary education during the pandemic.
Along with this, the Limitless campaign provided the channel for donors to purchase some of the new state-of-the-art equipment found in the Nursing and Population Health Building on campus.
However, this milestone comes at an interesting time for the university. Sukh Gill, a former executive of the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD), resigned from his position on the University’s Board of Governors but has decided to stay on as an advisor to the fundraising campaign.
While employed by the TNRD, Gill spent upwards of $500,000 on hotels, food, liquor and gifts over a five-year period.
“Individuals serving as members of the campaign cabinet are volunteers and act in an advisory role to the Limitless campaign fundraising efforts. Mr. Gill is a member of the cabinet.” Todd Hauptman, a spokesperson for TRU, stated.
There has been no record of wrongdoing by Gill in either of his roles at TRU.