Western Canada Theatre announces upcoming “Togather” projects

Throughout the rest of February and the month of March, WCT will be hosting two shows online, available for free, as well as contests and blog posts to engage and celebrate the Kamloops community.
There will be two main shows taking place over the next two months on WCT’s website and social media pages, including “From the Sagebrush, With Love,” available to watch now until Feb 20. and “A Broad’s Way Cabaret,” which will be available on March 8.
The theatre company is also introducing a new initiative apart of “Togather” called “Knowing Us, Knowing You,” which will consist of various stories, articles and clips, highlighting the community surrounding Western Canada Theatre.
This initiative will also feature contests that all are welcome to take part in.
Kirk Smith, Interim Director of Marketing and Communications at Western Canada Theatre, said “things are very different right now but Western Canada Theatre’s continued to innovate and be creating.”
“The thought for February and March was to create an event or a theme for the months called “Togather: a celebration of community” and it’s just a chance for us to celebrate the community we live in and to find ways to get together when we’re unable to gather,” Smith said.
“From the Sagebrush with Love,” first debuted on WCT’s website on Feb. 11 and will be available to view for free until Feb 20. Smith said that the 25-minute piece “is a love letter to the stage and we wanted to do something around Valentine’s day.”
He added that “the whole idea is that [Eva Tavares] is exploring the Sagebrush with these musical theatre love songs and the love letter is to the stage as opposed to a specific person.”
The next upcoming show is “A Broad’s Way Cabaret” and will premiere online on March 8 and run until March 14. This show will also be available to view for free and highlights women in theatre, as it premiere’s on International Women’s Day.
“At the beginning of March, we have our ‘A Broad’s Way Cabaret: the stage is hers’ and that’s a bunch of local acts spanning music, theatre, stand-up comedy,” Smith said. “We did one a couple of years ago, it was a huge success, so this one we had a bunch of submissions and we’re just figuring out what the acts are going to be now.”
WCT is fortunate enough to have the community’s support in order to create these endeavours. Through donations and other funding, they are able to support artists and create events for their audiences for free.
“We have managed to hang on to some of our funding and we have a lot of support from both government funders and private funders,” Smith said.
“From the Sagebrush, With Love” is sponsored by the Kelson Group, as well as three series sponsors; CFJC, Kamloops Now and Best Western Plus.
Currently, WCT has a contest going on until Feb 20. The prizes of this contest include a one-night stay at The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, a $75 gift card to the Harvest Restaurant and a bottle of Aquarius Gin from Gin Lane Distilling Co. Information on how to enter this contest can be found on WCT’s website at wctlive.ca/togather.
No registration is required to attend any of these events as they are free to view on WCT’s website and social media pages.
Anyone looking for more information on the “Togather” theme and the upcoming events can find it at wctlive.ca/togather or follow WCT on their social media’s @wctlive.