TRU men’s volleyball make a pair of big signings

The TRU men’s volleyball team continue to gobble up some of the top talents in Western Canada after Head Coach Pat Hennelley signed two players with impressive resumes to help aid their team for the 2021 season.
Thundersky Walkingbear and Josh Hall both achieved large accolades at their former schools for volleyball and will be looking to add to their successes with the Wolfpack.
Walkingbear is quite possibly the best name in Canadian sports, but also has the game to back it up with. After playing three seasons for the Olds College Broncos in the Alberta College Athletic Conference, Thundersky has plenty of experience at the collegiate level where he won team MVP, rookie of the year, and was added to his division’s all-star team. His experience is an important addition to the young Wolfpack lineup.
“We were looking for some veteran help and Thundersky has excellent ball control, a strong net presence and cat put up numbers offensively,” Coach Hennelley explained. “His skill both at the net and in the backcourt will have an immediate impact with our program in 2021.”
Hall is also a player with great experience coming from Vernon, where he played for the Vernon Christian School and Sky Volleyball Club. The 6’5” outside hitter was named a B.C. club all-star on top of winning medals at the provincial A finals, the B.C Summer Games, Club Nationals and Team B.C. Hall is looking to make the most of his opportunity at the U-Sports level.
“Playing in Vernon has been a great experience and I’m really happy for the teammates and community I have built around me,” Hall stated. “That being said, “I am super excited to sign at TRU and cannot wait to get started. Signing with the Wolfpack is really an honour and something I was quite excited about as it’s not far from home for me and I’m able to stay close to my friends and family.”
Stay tuned for more signings as the Wolfpack men’s volleyball prepare for the 2021 season which is planning to start this upcoming Fall. Thundersky and Hall will hope to use their experience to help the Wolfpack make playoffs and take a run at earning a berth to the U-Sports Nationals.