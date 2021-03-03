TRU men’s soccer team plan trip to Spain for 2022

During the summer of 2022, the team will travel to Spain for nine days and meander through the country to prepare for their upcoming season. Before you get too jealous, it won’t all be siestas and tapas as Head Coach John Antulov has a rigorous training and games schedule set out to compete against high-level competition along the way.
The mission behind this is to improve as a team, build team morale, and prepare for their season as hosts to the national U-Sports tournament which will be happening later that year. The team will be responsible for paying for a chunk of the trip themselves but have many fundraising opportunities put in place to make it easily affordable.
“I think this will be great for our guys to get in the right mindset to compete for a national title. We’ve been planning this over the last couple of years and obviously had it delayed due to COVID-19, but ended up being able to do it in this kind of perfect time slot before our nationals season,” Antulov stated. “We are excited to play against some really high-level Spanish teams and hopefully bring some of the skills we learn back over to U-Sports.”
Jan Pirretas, a Spaniard himself, finds a unique connection with this trip. Due to the pandemic, Pirretas has not been able to travel home to see his family in over a year. Although he may visit with them next Christmas, this trip is another opportunity to spend time with his distanced loved ones.
“Being Spanish, this trip means a lot to me. Over the past few years, I’ve struggled with not being able to see my family and now to have the opportunity to do that while also exploring my country with my teammates is a real gift,” Pirretas said. “I think this is a great opportunity to prepare for our goal of not only hosting nationals but winning nationals.”
Keep an eye out for the Wolfpack men’s soccer team around the community as they will be hosting numerous fundraisers to help them get to Spain. If this goes as a success, it could mean potential trips for other Wolfpack teams alike. The trip is expected to take place in July and August of 2022.