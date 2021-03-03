Industrial Training and Technology Centre receives Canadian energy certification

One of TRU’s most recent developments, the Industrial Training and Technology Centre (ITTC), was recently awarded a Gold certification from the Leadership Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Canada Rating System. Buildings that receive this certification are proven to reduce impacts on the environment and are more energy-efficient. TRU believes that the facility’s certification is an important step towards the institution’s goals: to achieve carbon-neutral status by 2030.
Warren Asuchak, associate vice-president of Campus Infrastructure, Sustainability and Ancillary Services, was one of the key players in earning the building’s certification. Alongside his colleague, Dillon Alexandre, manager of Facilities and Capital Projects, the two led a rigorous process to earn the certification. The campaign involved proving to the LEED’s board that the building achieved both of the criteria required for Gold certification.
TRU’s vision statement places sustainability as an important core value for the institution, and Asuchak believes the LEED certification is an important step in fulfilling that mandate.
“We are proud to achieve LEED Gold certification of the ITTC building,” Asuchak said. “This certification demonstrates that we are a leader in sustainable buildings, which is one part of the university’s overall commitment to sustainability, and I look forward to more TRU buildings receiving LEED certification in the years to come.”
To date, TRU has three LEED standard buildings: the Brown Family House of Learning (HOL), the Student’s Union building, and now the ITTC.