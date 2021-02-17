TRU Men’s volleyball team makes first signing of 2021

TRU Men’s Volleyball made headways last week after it was announced that head coach Pat Hennelly made his first signing of the new year, recruiting Rylan Ibbetson from Kelowna. A standout player from Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), the biggest high school in the Okanagan valley.
Ibbetson is an exciting player to watch over the course of his five years with the Wolfpack. The coaching staff speaks highly of his potential.
“Rylan is an emerging athlete, who was on my radar as a potential recruit before club and high school sports shut down,” Coach Hennelly explained. “He is a good athlete who is developing a great skill set, he has the ball control we were looking for as well as great physical potential. He is a solid student and fits in perfectly with the type of recruit we have been looking for in terms of culture and commitment.”
With the Wolfpack bidding farewell to four seniors from last year, the team was in need of some new recruits and after Ibbetson had difficulties finding a spot on other squads due to COVID-19, the decision made sense to sign for the Wolfpack and remain close to home.
“I am so excited to play for TRU and I am so grateful for the opportunity to be part of this program,” Ibbetson stated. “I am looking forward to growing as a person and a player at TRU.”
Ibbetson’s signing adds to the theme of more and more players from the Okanagan Valley deciding to sign with the Wolfpack in Kamloops. The school offers an opportunity for athletes to leave their hometowns, but remain close to home and compete at a high level.
Ibbetson will make his debut season during the 2021 year for the Wolfpack. Look out for the Kelowna kid as the 6”3 Libero will be looking to prove that he is capable to compete at the collegiate level.