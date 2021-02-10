Men’s soccer team adds more power to their line up

Ryan Lewis from Nelson and Mikkel Rosenlund from Denmark are the newest members of the TRU Wolfpack. The two signings have wildly different stories are both expected to do big things for the Wolfpack. Lewis is a 23-year-old former B.C firefighter and Rosenlund is a 20-year-old Dane who has military experience for his country.
“I think both of these players will be huge for us over the next 5 years. Ryan with his experience and Mikkel with his physicality is going to play important roles on this team,” John Antulov, dead coach stated. “I think now people are starting to see the value of coming to play for us at TRU and we are able to sign real quality players who are going to make an immediate impact.”
For the past three years, Antulov has been keeping tabs on Lewis with his contacts from Nelson who described him as a highly talented player. After a boastful youth career, Lewis turned down opportunities to play at the collegiate level and instead focused on working as a firefighter.
His story is a unique one since, now at the age of 23 years old, Lewis is looking to use his skills to fire it up on the pitch.
“I began a career with the B.C Wildfire Service as soon as I was done high school. I fell in love with the job and wanted to achieve certain goals within it. Now that I have more off-season time from my job, I decided it was a good opportunity to get my education,” Lewis explained. “I’m definitely excited to get out and start competing at a high level again. The goals I have for the season are geared towards the success of the team. I’m hoping I can contribute to this whether it be goals, assists or winning the ball back, but as long as we are winning games, that is what counts.”
Rosenlund also has a unique story as he is currently living in Denmark. The 20-year-old who plays in the fifth tier of the Danish Soccer pyramid, not only has good soccer experience but military experience to boot.
The Dane completed four months of national service for the Danish Army in 2020 before deciding he wanted to play collegiate soccer abroad.
“I chose TRU because of soccer program success over the last couple of years, the ambition for the future and the great facilities,” Rosenlund explained. “After talking to coach John and hearing how I would fit into his plan, I felt good about the decision. I also talked to the other international players at TRU about how it is and they all spoke very highly of the program.”
Lewis and Rosenlund are both expected to make big impacts with the Wolfpack and are ones to watch during their debut seasons in 2021. They are essential pieces to the puzzle when it comes to making a complete and solid side for the hosting of the 2022 nationals.