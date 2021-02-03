TRU Foundation Gala carries on its “community affair” event online

Despite a change in format, the annual TRU Foundation Gala will carry on this Saturday, continuing to raise funds for student scholarships, bursaries and awards.
With this year’s theme of “A Community Affair,” gala attendees will show their support on Feb. 6 from their own homes as the Foundation Gala is streamed online, hosted by Rich Woods of 98.3 CIFM and B100.
But while current public health guidelines may put a damper on this year’s event, the gala isn’t without local flair. TRU has partnered with six local eateries and locally-based Mitchie’s Delivery, offering gala attendees touchless delivery from partner restaurants: Earls Kitchen and Bar, The Noble Pig, Bright Eye Brewing, TRU Culinary Arts, Romeo’s Kitchen and Spirits, and the TRU Conference Centre.
“We’re immensely grateful for all the community partners that are making the TRU Foundation Gala possible this year,” said Vice-President University Relations Brian Daly. “It was important to us to find a way to deliver A Community Affair and adapt however necessary. This has been a flagship event for more than 25 years and the university’s largest yearly fundraiser for student support. In the true spirit of community, this year’s Gala is the result of work by many. The innovative approach will make for an event to remember.”
In addition to the evening’s entertainment, an online silent auction has been organized, allowing anyone to participate in the Foundation Gala event without purchasing a ticket.
Last year, the TRU Foundation Gala surpassed its goal, raising $130,000 to buy a realistic infant mannequin for the School of Nursing to simulate complex situations, useful in training for the medical field of infant patient care.
Registration has closed for the TRU Foundation Gala. Interested participants can find the online silent auction here.