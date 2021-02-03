Get your groove—and your sweater—on at TRU’s Sweater Dance

TRU Sustainability Office invites all universities and public colleges within British Columbia to TRU’s first-ever virtual Sweater Dance on Feb. 5. TRU’s Sweater Dance is intended to raise awareness about climate change and encourage students, faculty and staff to let loose province-wide.
Environmental Programs and Research Coordinator James Gordon said, “[TRU Sustainability Office] is very excited to have been able to open [the dance] up to any BC university or public college. The hope is that it can inspire individuals to take action on climate change, but at its heart, it’s an easy way to have some fun during COVID-19.”
Gordon said he, like a lot of university students, is over the pandemic. “We’re all tired of it,” he said, “and are wanting to do things we used to love doing in the past.”
For Gordon, he took pleasure in going out to dance on a Friday or Saturday night. He figured students, faculty and staff were surely missing the same activity he previously adored and would appreciate the incorporation of dance within the Sustainability Office’s usual Sweater Day event.
“We’ve had many Sweater Day events in the past, and climate change is always central to them. On a first level ask, the idea is that during the event, and really at any time throughout the year, we stay mindful of how we keep warm,” Gordon said.
He added that “in British Columbia, somewhere around 90 per cent of homes are heated with natural gas, which is a fossil fuel. Because of climate change, we obviously want to be careful about how we use that energy. So, instead of cranking the heat when you’re feeling chilly, think about putting on a sweater or another layer.”
TRU’s Sweater Dance is a virtual living room party, and although we would all like to invite the friends we used to go out with, Gordon requested, “you only attend with your housemates or immediate COVID-bubble.”
Anyone interested must first register by emailing sustain@tru.ca. Make sure to write ‘Sweater Dance’ in the email subject line. The Sustainability Office will email you a link you can then use to enter the virtual dance party space on the day of by no later than midnight Feb. 3.
Gordon explained that “attendees can watch in any way they want.” Students, faculty and staff can get up and dance in their living rooms or just sit back and relax while watching other individuals in attendance have fun. Gordon added that “you can even ignore the screen completely if you’re tired of computers, like me. Just come, enjoy the music and take action on climate change while dancing in your sweater.”
Kamloops’ local DJ, Common Sound, will be MCing the event. If hoping to hear a favourite “dance song,” please email any requests to sustain@tru.ca with “dance song” in the subject line of the email. All who submit a song will be entered into a draw for three great prizes valued at $50.
Please visit this link or follow along for event updates on @trusustain on Instagram if interested in the event.