Worth 1000 Words contest looking for 2020 research photos

“Show your work” takes on a whole new meaning during the Worth 1000 Words: Research in Pictures contest, hosted for a second year at TRU.
The contest, open to TRU students, faculty and staff, is an opportunity to bring others into the frame of research conducted in local communities, labs or in the field through photographs.
Last year, the Research in Pictures contest was launched in an effort to demystify the process of research while also giving researchers a chance to showcase their work visually.
Dozens of entries into the contest were judged last year across various disciplines, with student Marcus Atkins ultimately winning the competition.
This year, judges are looking at photos that creatively share and celebrate research innovations, journeys, and collaborations and how the pandemic has impacted research efforts.
Adjudication will be conducted by a committee arranged by the Office of Research and Graduate Studies, led by Visual Arts Professor Donald Lawrence. Eligible entries will then be formed into an online exhibition during Research Week and will later travel to the Xchange Lab at The Station on Tranquille Road.
The committee is especially keen on images that reflect on all stages of research from various disciplines and pictures that transcend the limits of the eye, captured through the use of scientific tools.
“The photographer has to be right there in the action, and in many cases, there is only one moment in which that photo could have been taken,” Lawrence said of last year’s entries.
The contest offers researchers a chance to win a top prize of $500, followed by a second-place prize of $250 and two awards of $100 for the best caption and people’s choice.
Feb. 15, 2021, marks the deadline for images and captions to be uploaded to the website. Researchers interested in sharing their work through creative imagery can do so HERE.