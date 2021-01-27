Wolfpack Women’s Basketball recruits provincial all-star

Anneke Cairnie, a power forward from Langley, is TRU Women’s basketball team’s most recent recruit for next season. The 17-year-old has stood out on junior and provincial all-star teams and is known for her spot-up shooting as well as excellent rebounding ability.
Cairnie has a reputation for being collaborative and hard-working but also has a great sense of sportsmanship.
Currently playing for BC United, a basketball club that most recently competed in the US Junior Nationals, the grade 12 student will join fellow BC United alumni, Priyanka Sundher, on the Wolfpack team.
TRU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Goran Nogic is excited to have the freshman join the squad.
“Anneke is the type of player that every coach likes to have in their team. She always puts the interests of the team before her own. At every game where our coaching staff observed her, she did a lot of small but important things for the game,” he stated. “She likes playing defence, she likes to help other players in defence and she covers their mistakes. She is a great rebounder and can finish in offence in different ways, with a great shooting percentage. We’re sure her attitude, responsible character and willingness to keep improving — academically and on the court — will help her to easily adapt to our team environment and that she’ll be a great example for future recruits to our program.”
Cairnie plans to study sciences at TRU and is excited about studying at TRU, saying, “I chose TRU because it is a great school where I can continue my academic journey. The small class size and intimacy between professors and students stood out to me while I was looking at schools.”
She’s also looking forward to the season and is eager to contribute to the team.
“I am excited to join a developing team under Coach Goran and hope that I can help create a winning culture within the program. Goran is a very experienced coach and it was impressive throughout the recruiting process how much he knew about his players and myself, and that he created an individualized approach to training. [TRU] is a young, growing team. I think that my shooting, rebounding and defence, along with my strong work ethic and attention to detail, will help the team succeed as we move forward,” Cairnie said.