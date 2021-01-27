TRUSU brings back virtual game nights

After the success of their first virtual game night in November, the TRUSU Entertainment Committee is bringing back the game nights every two weeks until April.
Over the course of the semester, TRUSU will be hosting five virtual game nights, which promise to include new games and various prizes.
Keegan Lawrence, Vice-President Internal at TRUSU, said, “we’re bringing students together virtually to connect with one another because there are limited other opportunities to connect with students face to face in a non-academic environment.”
The events are open to all TRU students, and since the events are virtual, students from around the globe are welcome to participate.
“It’s not limited to people studying in Kamloops or people studying in Canada. Anyone can play from any country,” Lawrence said.
Every other Thursday, students have the opportunity to play a game with others and can take their pick at which ones they’d like to join in on. The first game is Among Us on Jan. 28, then Chess on Feb. 11, Bingo on Feb. 25, Ludo on March 11 and a trivia night on March 25. Each game night will start at 6 pm.
TRUSU hopes that these events will help bring students together when getting together isn’t so easy.
“It brings students together when they’re not really able to. A lot of students don’t really have a chance to see their fellow students in a non-academic environment, so this is one of those avenues,” Lawrence said.
For each game night, TRUSU will be giving away door prizes and prizes to those who have won games.
“There will be prizes for the winners and stuff like that. For every event, we’re going to have some money to give away and prizes for either the winners of the games or just as door prizes,” Lawrence said. “We don’t exactly know which prizes we will include, but we have a budget of three to five hundred dollars per game night, so they’ll probably normally be in the form of door prizes.”
Anyone interested in joining a virtual game night can register on TRUSU’s website at trusu.ca. TRUSU will also accept anyone who wants to join last minute, but registration makes grouping by skill level easier.
Anyone unsure of how to play any of the games will have the opportunity to learn by watching a tutorial video beforehand, and groups will break off into Zoom video chat rooms with their opponents. More information on each of the individual game nights can be found on TRUSU’s website.