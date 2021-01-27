TRU students and alumni make Emerging Artist nominees

TRU students and alumni make up the list of the four nominees in the emerging artist category for the 2021 Mayor’s Gala for the Arts. Current students Shay Paul, Lukas Vanderlip, Christo Vutev and alumni Deandra Dey, have all been nominated by their peers for this prestigious award.
Christo Vutev is a filmmaker based in the Kamloops community. He is currently in the TRU Open Learning program, making his way through a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in marketing.
“I was inspired by movies as a kid. I made stop-motion animation videos,” Vutev said. “I went into business school without very much of a plan, but partway through, I decided I might as well do what I love. I started taking marketing to hopefully start my own business as a commercial filmmaker.”
Vutev hopes to continue to do what he loves in the future after he finishes university. He feels honoured to be nominated for this award.
“Being nominated for something in this community is almost more important, more meaningful than winning awards at far off film festivals,” Vutev said.
Lukas Vanderlip is a sound designer in the Kamloops community, currently on his way to completing a Bachelor of Arts degree at TRU with a major in philosophy and a minor in theatre arts.
When discussing his music career, Vanderlip said, “I just love doing it. I don’t want to do anything else.” Vanderlip grew up making music for his sister’s movies and quickly grew to love it. He has also designed sound for multiple theatre productions in Kamloops.
Lukas is very excited to continue with his music and hopes he can continue with it after graduating from university.
“I want to go as far as I can, I guess. It’ll just go where it goes,” Vanderlip said. “I’m very happy to be up there with Christo, Deandra and Shay. They’re all amazing artists, so it’s cool and humbling [to be nominated].”
Shay Paul is an indigenous artist and has a passion for encouraging and working with youth. Paul is currently at TRU exploring General studies but plans to take some time off university after this semester. Paul has also been an intern at the Kamloops Arts Council since 2020.
“I have always been an artist at heart but only started getting into it more seriously over the last four or five years. Working with youth is my passion, and I thought that pursuing an internship with the arts council would give me more access to be able to do things for indigenous youth in Kamloops.”
Paul is excited to be nominated and couldn’t believe she was one of the category nominees.
“I had no idea this was even attainable to someone like me,” Paul said.
Lastly, Deandra Dey is a singer/songwriter in the Kamloops community and is a TRU alumni, having graduated with a Master’s in Education Counselling.
“I’ve been singing since I can remember. Music has always been a really big part of my life and also my relationship with myself,” Dey said. “A big part of what I take out of music is actually around creating community and creating connection.”
Dey has self-released many songs over the years. She released her most recent one in 2020. Dey is currently working on securing funding for an album she has in the works while also maintaining her podcast “I Have My Reasons.”
Deandra feels so humbled that the Kamloops community supports the arts and feels very validated to be nominated.
“It’s such an honour for people to be acknowledged by our community in their creative endeavours,” Dey said.
According to a news release on their website, the Mayor’s Gala for the Arts has been postponed with no new date announced. The event usually occurs at the end of January, and the planning committee will keep the public updated on any future plans.