Bonhomie magazine showcases the creative side of Kamloops

In early December of 2020, a quarantine daydream was made a real thing as the first issue of Bonhomie (pronounced BON-uh-mee) Magazine hit the shelves of local businesses.
Originally brainstormed by two longtime-friends, Amanda Aggasiz and Taylor Bachand, Bonhomie aims to highlight some of the creative people, projects and their businesses around Kamloops.
Agassiz and Bachand reconnected when quarantine brought Bachand back to her hometown, Kamloops, from an internship overseas.
“When I got home, I was sort of unsure of what I wanted to do next. Amanda and I got in touch with each other, and she’s such a talented creative person we started to think of something we could do. Eventually, the idea of doing a zine came up, which has snowballed into the full-blown magazine we have now,” Bachand said.
After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in English, she worked as the editor of her law school’s peer-reviewed journal and was the student-editor for a book on international humanitarian law. Her writing expertise lends to the copy of the magazine.
Agassiz, a prominent graphic designer under her own name (Amanda Agassiz Design), was equally excited about the prospect of creating a magazine.
Bachand noted that so much of graphic design is done digitally now, having something printed and tangible is a very rewarding experience.
After the two of them had their idea, they hired another fixture of the Kamloops creative community: Natalie Sky, of Natalie Sky Photography, to do a branding shoot for the duo.
“We just clicked so well. It was like working with another one of us, and we knew we needed to keep this going. Amanda joined and became our photographer. Between the three of us, we had the bases covered to really put this thing together, and I know we’re all so excited and proud of how it turned out,” stated Bachand. “That was the secret ingredient: the three of us coming together, each bringing our own talents and backgrounds to the project”.
Bachand also noted how positive the reception has been from Kamloops since their first copy was released.
“For the first few weeks after the release, we were just on a cloud of happiness. We were getting tagged in pictures of people reading their copy, and were so awed by how much people enjoyed it! It felt so gratifying.”
For now, the magazine is a side-hustle and a great creative outlet for the trio. However, they have plans to continue publishing twice a year.
“We’re so excited about the next issue. When we started this, we made a list of potential people to reach out to, and it’s never stopped. We barely scratched the surface in the first issue.” Bachand noted that the best part of this whole project is the people. “We get to meet and talk to so many incredible people with amazing talents. It’s so cool to see how diverse Kamloops’ creative scene is.”
The second issue is set to come out in spring/summer 2021. Bonhomie magazine can be found in various stores around Kamloops. More information can be found on their Instagram, @bonhomie_mag.