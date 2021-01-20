Hydra Festival looking for submissions for 2021 festival

Hydra Festival is coming back to Kamloops after the 2020 festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 festival will be held May 7-16 and is currently looking for submissions from the Kamloops community until Feb. 1.
Hydra Festival is a festival compiled of Kamloops-centred performing artists, with acts ranging from music, stand-up comedy, puppetry, dance, improvisation sketches, dramatic plays and everything in between.
Aaron Shufletoski, President of Chimera Theatre, said, “the Hydra Festival is basically a gathering of Kamloops’ independent performing arts community. It showcases all the different types of performing arts we have in Kamloops, in the form of a festival.”
The festival will take place either online or live, depending on provincial guidelines, in May. Previously, the festival was held exclusively at the Actors Workshop Theatre at TRU, but this year, they hope to branch out.
Shufletoski said, “there might be performances at the Actors Workshop Theatre. There might be performances at other theatres in town. There might be performances at bars downtown. There might be performances outside, or there might be performances online.”
The festival is open to any submission ideas, and there is no fee to submit ideas. Those selected to be in the festival will also have the opportunity to profit-share ticket sales with Chimera Theatre.
“The submission just has to be in the idea stage,” Shufletoski said. “Tell us what you want to do and how you’re going to do it, and that’s pretty much it for your submission for February.”
Shufletoski said, “we’re asking for new and original material, but any stuff that has been previously workshopped or done elsewhere with a significant change made to it, we invite in as well.”
For those who have technical or other concerns regarding the creation of their pieces, Hydra Festival offers support to all acts performing in the festival.
“From February to May, we can work together if you need help. We help all the artists with their promotion and getting the word out for their shows,” Shufletoski said. The festival is also able to supply technical support, depending on the venue of each show.
Those wishing to submit can check out Chimera Theatre’s website, chimeratheatre.com, and email hydra@chimeratheatre.com if they have any questions. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 1.
“What we’re just looking for is people expressing themselves in a live setting,” Shufletoski said. “Our main thing is not cancelling. The Hydra Festival is going to go on in 2021 no matter what, but the delivery of it is going to be dependent on what the guidelines are at the time.”