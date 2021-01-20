Art Exposed returns and is welcoming submissions

Art Exposed is coming back March 5-13, 2021 and, depending on provincial guidelines, will feature a virtual and live exhibition at the Kamloops Arts Council. The KAC is currently accepting submissions to the exhibition until Feb. 14, 2021, or until they have reached 250 pieces.
Terri Hadwin, Executive Director at the Kamloops Arts Council, said, “Art Exposed is a regional art exhibit that is a juried art show.”
“I have a feeling that the artwork that is going to be submitted this year is going to be earth-moving because we ask that the artwork have been created within the last year,” Hadwin said. “I know that artists have been dealing with a lot of emotions that they maybe never have experienced. I think that the artwork that we’re going to have on display is going to be pretty remarkable.”
There are many new ideas in the works for this year’s Art Exposed exhibition, making it a bit of a hybrid event.
“We’re planning things for how they fit at the moment, but we’re also preparing for the absolute worst-case scenario if we get completely shut down,” Hadwin said. “What we’re thinking of doing is a virtual awards ceremony where we announce the winners that the jury members have selected.”
“One thing that we’re thinking we’ll probably add into this event as well is doing one-on-one interviews with the various artists that are involved in the exhibit,” Hadwin added. “So, when people tune in virtually, they can really get to know the artist and a little bit more about what they’ve created and what inspired them.”
Anyone from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District is welcome to submit up to two pieces of artwork for the showcase.
Hadwin said, “we hire jurors to come in to look over artwork that has been submitted by artists throughout the TNRD, and they select winners within the category of emerging and established, two-dimensional and three-dimensional [artwork]. There is also a youth category.”
There are some size restrictions to what pieces can be in the art show. Anyone interested can find information on the Kamloops Art Council website at kamloopsarts.ca, as well as the online application form to submit any artwork to the showcase.
There is a fee to submit to Art Exposed, but the KAC is likely to accept any artwork submitted to the exhibition. The fee for non-members is $35 for their first piece and $25 for their second. KAC members receive a discount, and the fee is $25 for their first piece and $15 for their second. Artists also have the option to have their artwork for sale during the exhibition, but it is not a requirement.