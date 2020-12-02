Staying festive at home!

The holidays are right around the corner, and more and more people are celebrating earlier this year to beat the winter blues and stay excited when going home for the holidays seems less possible. Luckily, there are still some fun ways to keep in the holiday spirit from home!
Decorate
This one seems fairly obvious, but a great way to stay festive is to decorate! Maybe this year is the first time you have an opportunity to make some handmade decorations or have the time to break out your decorations and make your home festive. If you usually go away for the holidays, it’s still fun to decorate your home and give it that cozy feeling.
Host a gift exchange with your friends online
If you planned to do a gift exchange with your friends, that doesn’t have to change! It’s still possible to deliver gifts to your friends at a distance and then head home to open them as a group over a video-chatting platform like Zoom or FaceTime. There are many virtual websites where you can draw names for your gift exchange, and if hand delivery isn’t possible, you can always send your gifts through the mail or send a virtual gift card. The best part is opening your gifts while video chatting and laughing at the gag gifts together or smiling at the heartfelt ones.
Watch a holiday movie
Now is a great time to catch up on all those Hallmark holiday movies that we see on Netflix or other streaming services. If those movies aren’t your style, it might be time to watch the classics like ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ or ‘Elf.’ Whatever your favourite is, this is an excellent option for staying at home. Watching a holiday movie is the best time to wrap yourself in a blanket and drink some hot chocolate. You can also watch movies with your friends online by hitting the play button at the same time. The possibilities are endless.
Check out Downtown Kamloops’ Story Book Village
Since there’s no festive parade this year, Downtown Kamloops has created Story Book Village. Until Dec. 29, anyone can go Downtown and check out the storefronts of participating businesses and enjoy scenes from popular books and movies like ‘A Christmas Carol’ or ‘The Nutcracker.’
As you walk downtown, you’ll be able to read these different stories and enjoy them with your household. A full list of participating locations and where to find the storefront paintings can be found on Downtown Kamloops’ website.
Do some holiday baking
What better time to try your family’s famous cookie recipe (or just one you found online) than during the holidays? You don’t need to be a master baker to make some delicious treats. There are plenty of holiday recipes online if you don’t have your own or just buy a box mix and whip some up quick treats. There are no rules when it comes to baking a delicious snack.
Although the holidays may look different this year, that doesn’t mean we can’t be festive and celebrate them. If anything, it may be even more important to celebrate and reconnect with our loved ones (online, of course). Happy Holidays!