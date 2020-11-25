Men’s Volleyball sign MVP calibre recruit

The TRU Men’s volleyball team is adding a new weapon to their arsenal as they sign Ethan Olfert to the Wolfpack. Growing up in Manitoba and into a 6’5 frame, Olfert stood out athletically: excelling at both Volleyball and Basketball.
He won MVP back to back for his high school and was invited to play for Team Manitoba in 2019 to play in national tournaments around the country. The prairie boy is the Wolfpack’s first signing for next season and has the head coach Pat Henelley’s full endorsement.
“I’m very excited to announce our first recruit for our 2021 class. Ethan is a great athlete with excellent ball control,” head coach, Pat Hennelly said. “Ethan has the potential to be a top setter in our league and will be an impact player for our program.”
Olfert was unable to travel to Kamloops to visit campus before committing due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Through virtual tours and talking to others, he learned about the beauty that Kamloops has to offer; despite intriguing offers from other universities, TRU was the best fit for him.
“I had been in conversation with a few other universities and a few colleges, but I think TRU really offered everything I was looking for. I’m interested in studying psychology and education and they have great programs for both,” Olfert explained.
“Another big reason was through conversations with Coach Pat and a few players. I got a feel for the team atmosphere and it really seemed like something I wanted to become apart of,” Olfert said.
Olfert will be looking to help change the men’s volleyball team to winning ways as they haven’t made playoffs since the 2014-2015 season.
Despite competing in a skilled league, Olfert agrees coach Hennelley is putting together the puzzle pieces to see future success.
“I’m really looking forward to gaining experience from older teammates. Obviously, it won’t be an easy path, but I would love to win a Canada West championship with this team in the coming years,” Olfert claimed. “I’ve often been quite an enthusiastic and energetic player on the court, and I can’t wait to bring that attitude to this team. Moving to Kamloops will definitely be a big adjustment in my life, but I’m really excited to be apart of this team and attend such a great school.”
Olfert will have to wait until next September to join his teammates in Kamloops and is excited to get going. For now, he will remain in Winnipeg and train with his club team there.
Keep an eye out for this young gun as he is sure to be a household name in Wolfpack athletics.