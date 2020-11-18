TRU’s bi-yearly writing and research extravaganza is back.

The TRU Library and Writing Centre are hosting their first-ever VIRTUAL Long Night Against Procrastination (LNAP) this Thurs. Nov. 19, from 6-10 p.m.
TRU held LNAP pre-covid at the main library twice a year. Library instructor and LNAP coordinator Julia Wells says, “The event kept the library open all night long. In the past, we had writing center tutors, librarians, and library staff on hand to help with research and writing assignments. We had academic and study workshops, wellness activities, including yoga, eyebrow threading, henna tattoos, and chair massages. Usually, about 300 people would attend the event, so people filled the library up throughout the night.” Wells added that “there were even healthy snacks, and we gave out pizza at midnight. So as you can imagine, it was quite the event.”
Although LNAP sounds like one big party and epic library sleepover, Wells insists that it was so much more; “Students would actually come armed with their study materials, essays, and all sorts of stuff to work on. Most importantly, it created a community for students to work amongst each other and get any support or help they needed in a comfortable and fun environment.”
Because of COVID-19, the coordinators of LNAP had to rethink the event. Wells says that this year, “[they] will be using Big Blue Button on moodle to host LNAP. Jenna Goddard and I will be in a Big Blue Button room, and from 6-10 pm, we will be running mini academic and wellness workshops every half hour.” Wells described the new format as a compact version of the usual event.
Students can drop in to the “main Big Blue Button room” via moodle to attend the mini academic and wellness workshops on Nov. 19. Wells says that there will always be “some sort of action going on with the workshops.” If students are interested, “there will also be librarians and writing center tutors available for one-on-one appointments or chats for students to get help with either their writing or library research.”
For one-on-one appointments, Wells says, “students should drop-in to the ‘main Big Blue Button room’ via moodle and let us know that they’d like an appointment. From there, we will send them over to another Big Blue Button room where a librarian or writing tutor will be there virtually to help.”
Librarians and Writing Centre tutors will be using an open-source collaborative real-time editor called “etherpad” to edit students’ work. “Students will be able to use etherpad to share their work efficiently, and that way we can send edits back and forth,” says Wells.
There is no registration necessary for LNAP this year. Wells says, “we wanted to make it as easy and accessible as possible for students.” Further, they plan to record all LNAP workshops and have them available for viewing after the event. More to come on where later.