TRU Volleyball and Basketball start their exhibition season

Last month, U-Sports made the decision to cancel all sports seasons across Canada based on the health risks and restrictions involved. That meant no competitive sports seasons for the Wolfpack.
Since then, the Wolfpack has planned a series of exhibition games to play other teams in regional non-conference play. Both the Volleyball and Basketball programs kicked off their first set of friendly games earlier this month.
The athletes are grateful to be back on the court.
“We feel pretty fortunate to be in a safe enough situation to be able to compete since other teams in our league aren’t even able to practice at the moment,” Katie Ludvig, a member of the women’s volleyball explained. “It was our first game against another team since March so I think we all weren’t used to it, but it definitely brought back the excitement that comes with game days.”
The women’s team beat UBCO 3-1 in their matchup on Nov. 7. They played their game with no crowd at the TRU Old Gym.
The men’s Volleyball team also played the same night at TRU but lost to UBCO 3-1. Despite the loss, there were some key takeaways the team received.
“We ended up losing, but it was a valuable experience to be able to properly try executing some rotations and plays that we plan on implementing this year and next,” Anton Napolitano, the fifth-year setter explained. “It was great for some of the younger guys to get on the floor and play against some good competition.”
Women’s basketball is now 2-1 during exhibition play after recently beating the Okanagan College Coyotes 66-54 at the TRU Old Gym this past Saturday. The team is enjoying the transition to these exhibition games.
“It is really great being able to play during these times. It is a great way for us to see where we are at and all the teams we are playing have been awesome,” Assistant coach, Emma Piggin stated. “We all have our team protocols and everyone has been following them. It is a little strange not being able to shake hands after the games though.”
The women’s team is planning to face off with UBCO here at TRU next weekend.
The men’s basketball team has been the busiest of all Wolfpack squads after hosting three other teams for a series of matches at the TRU Old Gym. Over the course of two days, the team played three separate games against UNBC, UBCO and Okanagan College. They finished with a record of 1-2 after beating Okanagan College 74-66 and losing to UNBC 63-54 and UBCO 61-54.
Keep an eye out for more upcoming exhibition play for Wolfpack teams by following the TRU Wolfpack on social media. Although spectators are not allowed at the games, some of them will be live-streamed on YouTube for fans to watch.