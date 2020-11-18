Kamloops developers receive award for community fence project

ARPA Developments, the developers of the recently announced “The Colours” apartment complex, to be located on Mackenzie Avenue on Kamloops’ North Shore, received recognition for their colourful fencing project. The project was awarded a Gold Hermes Creative Award.
The community fence art project, titled “Bring Your Colour,” consists of 150 2×4 wood planks painted by students, members of the Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA, and other community organizations to look like people.
These planks decorate the construction fencing around the development as a way to add some colour and community engagement to the construction site.
After the completion of The Colours, the planks will be moved into the community garden located in nearby McDonald Park.
“To be recognized for excellence in creativity is kind of the icing on the cake for our team,” said Jasbir Mahal of ARPA Investments. “We didn’t set out to do this project to win an award, but to be recognized is very special because this also recognizes the spirit of our community and all of those who were all involved in creating this project.”
The Hermes Creative Awards honours the creators of creative works of art, with Hermes winners bringing their ideas to life through traditional and digital platforms. Each year, competition judges evaluate the creative industry’s best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, advertising, marketing, and communication programs of which ARPA Investments won gold in the Print Category.
The premise of The Colours’ overall marketing campaign, “Bring Your Colour,” built the image of a colourful collection of diverse and unique personalities from across generations, coming together to create a community.
The community art fence project was an opportunity to visibly show that the new development would be a diverse, inclusive, and social place where neighbours look out for each other and live their best lives. More on The Colours campaign and information about the development can be found on their website.