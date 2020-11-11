Women’s soccer acquire new talent for next season

The TRU Wolfpack Women’s soccer team will add more fresh faces to its lineup for the 2021 season after Head Coach, Mark Pennington, signed another four athletes from B.C. to his squad during the past three weeks.
Two of the athletes hail from the Okanagan, while the other two are from Surrey, with each of them excited to get started with their new team.
“I’m super excited to be one of Mark’s recruits and to hopefully make an impact when I play,” Lydia Keating, the right-back from Kelowna expressed. “TRU is a great school with great facilities and I hope to help the team reach a national championship.”
Keating comes from a long list of soccer players from both the men’s and women’s teams who formerly played for the Thompson Okanagan Football team, an elite youth team compiled from the best players around the valley. Among those is another new signing, Liesl Milovick, a local from Kamloops.
“TOFC has very close relationships with TRU, so I think playing for them definitely gave me the opportunity to be recognized by the school,” the goalkeeper recognized. “It is amazing to play in my hometown. I like that there will be change, but also some familiarity. I also like the idea that I can work within the community I grew up in, whether that be with the team or even coaching.”
Makaela Gelowitz and Allie Shiyuk were the two other players signed this month with both of them coming from the Vancouver area.
As the Wolfpack grows in reputation through results and infrastructure, more and more athletes from the coast are considering TRU as a school to attend.
“I chose TRU because of the location of the school and the campus. I was looking at other schools but Coach Mark had such positive things to say about TRU and the women’s soccer program which ultimately made me choose TRU,” Gelowitz stated, “The young team was a huge drawing card as it’s a chance to make an impact to the culture and success of the program. Coach Mark is building a flourishing team that I’m looking forward to contributing to and seeing what we will accomplish in the future.”
Mark Pennington took the job of Head Coach in February 2019 after the women’s team finished last in the Canada West Pacific Division. Since his time in charge, Pennington has added over 18 signings to his new team.
This major facelift is in hopes to change his team’s fortunes in Canada West play. Due to The pandemic, we may not be able to see if it pans out according to plan until late 2021. Despite the delay, Pennington is surely making moves to be a major contender for the top of the table in future years.