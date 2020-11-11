TRU women’s basketball signs explosive Surrey guard

The TRU women’s basketball program continues to build their team with the signing of Priyanca Sundher, a shooting guard from Fleetwood Park Secondary School in Surrey, B.C. The young guard will be joining TRU for the 2021/2022 season, after graduating high school in 2021.
Playing in the two-guard spot for the Fleetwood Dragons, Sundher received multiple awards including the best offensive player and multiple players of the game awards. At the Provincial Championship, she was a Second All-Star team selection. Sundher also shone at the club level, earning a spot on the Western Canadian Championship All-Star team
Sundher brings a mixture of speed and talented offensive skills to the TRU roster, Head Coach Goran Nogic acknowledged.
“Priyanca is a player with huge potential and we are very excited she has accepted the offer to be part of our program,” stated Nogic. “Her shooting abilities and especially shooting speed as well as her game understanding are the qualities that drew our attention to her in the last year. I am sure that her work ethic and very competitive character will help our team to play at a higher level in the future.”
As for the young Canadian athlete, she is excited to begin her journey at TRU.
“I am fortunate to have signed with TRU, especially during this unusual pandemic year. I look forward to learning from Coach Nogic to not only develop my basketball skills but also help me grow as a student-athlete,” Sundher said. “I am excited to play and train in the new state-of-the-art facility and welcome the challenges that are before me.
Sundher will be studying sciences while attending TRU.
“I am happy that TRU also offers an excellent science program. I now consider the WolfPack my new family and hope to build lifelong friendships at TRU.”
This is the second recent signing by Nogic, who is looking to establish a strong team for next season.