TRU exceeds donation goal in new-normal online event

Like many events that took place this year, the TRU Day of Giving fundraiser event operated a bit differently, shifting entirely online. But what didn’t change was the generosity of Kamloops donors.
Beginning on Nov. 5, the 36-hour event asked TRU alumni, previous donors and new contributors to donate for student support. The university’s goal was to raise $36,000 in 36 hours.
Absent of the TRU Foundation Breakfast kick-off in a socially-distant time, within the 36 hours, 71 donors raised a total of $49,390 for scholarships, bursaries, awards and other programs.
Receiving 137 per cent of their goal during these difficult times was amazing to Diana Major, Director of Development for Annual Giving.
“The pandemic has affected so many people; we knew going into it that some folks weren’t going to be able to give. We just thought if we could get the message out to those fortunate, that was in a position to donate, we wanted them to know that we’re working to support as many students as we could during this time,” Major said.
Last year, the event raised $61,700, including a matching donation of $25,000 from long-time TRU donors Roland and Anne Neave.
Like in previous years, donors had the choice of supporting different TRU faculties of their choosing, such as Indigenous education, Women in Trades and the Wolfpack, categories that saw the most support.
Major was appreciative of all the alumni and donors that took part in this year’s Day of Giving event, saying it “doesn’t matter” that people can’t gather, “They’re there in support of TRU and its students, and Kamloops is such a giving community.”
“We’re so grateful for our community, and we want to thank everybody so much for their support and generosity,” Major concluded.