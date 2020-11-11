Power to the people: Biden wins!

Former Vice President Joe Biden, and running mate, Kamala Harris, secured the White House after four full days of tumultuous battle against current sitting President, Donald Trump. A record number of Americans, some 161 million, turned out to vote in this year’s election.
The Associated Press confirmed that Biden won the extraordinarily tight race after surpassing the needed 270 electoral votes on Saturday morning, Nov. 7. The president-elect received over 74.4 million votes throughout the 2020 presidential race, the most ever cast in American history for any presidential candidate.
Early in the race, Trump preemptively declared he had won in several crucial battleground states before those states had counted millions of legal mail-in ballots. On Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, the sitting president demanded that vote counting stop and insisted that all votes counted past election day were fraudulent, in a historic act of disenfranchisement.
He falsely claimed that he had already beaten now president-elect Joe Biden and declared that a still-unidentified “very sad group of people” had worked to deprive his administration of a second term.
In an article released on Nov. 4, CNN’s Stephen Collinson called Trump’s demands “his most extreme and dangerous assault on the institutions of democracy yet.”
In large part, Biden secured the White House due to Black, Indigenous, and Latina voter turnout. Throughout the race, election officials in battleground states made clear that the BIPOC vote had real power. 87 per cent of black voters cast their ballot for Biden while only 12 per cent of black voters voted for Trump. In Georgia, the political groundwork of grassroots organizers and ballots cast by black voters in metro areas may well even flip the historically deep-red state blue.
BIPOC voter turnout in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania resulted in Biden winning the electoral votes in those states, securing his and Harris’s victory over Trump and Pence.
Biden thanked Black voters specifically during his victory speech on Saturday and reflected on how they have stood with him throughout the campaign. “Especially at those moments when this campaign was at its lowest ebb, the African American community stood up again for me. You’ve always had my back, and I’ll have yours,” he said to the drive-in audience gathered in Willmington, Deleware.
Trump has shown no sign of conceding and continues to attack the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, which overwhelmingly tipped the election in Biden’s favour.
On Twitter, the President continues to declare with no evidence that he has “WON THE ELECTION” and has yet to indicate that he plans to relinquish power or congratulate the president-elect.
On Saturday, what CNN called “jubilant celebrations” broke out in major cities from coast to coast. In New York, Los Angeles, and D.C., supporters of democracy poured into the streets to celebrate the end of what Biden called a “grim era of demonization” and, for many, oppression.
Within his victory speech, Biden remarked that “this is time to heal in America.” At the same time, vice president-elect Harris congratulated voters for choosing “hope and unity, decency, science and, yes, truth.” On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Biden-Harris victory meant the first breath of fresh air in nearly four years for many marginalized Americans.