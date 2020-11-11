B.C. NDP wins 57 seats in final ballot count

The B.C. NDP will officially hold a majority government, with 57 of 87 seats in the legislature after the final ballot count concluded on Sunday.
On the Oct. 24 provincial election day, it was clear that John Horgan had successfully secured a majority for the NDP, with projections of the party winning 53 seats. It was then up to Elections BC to count the over 660,000 mail-in ballots.
“I’m humbled and honoured by the support British Columbians have shown for our BC NDP team and want to wish a warm welcome to the newest members of our team of 57 BC NDP MLAs,” Horgan said in a statement.
“Thank you Elections BC staff and volunteers for making voting easy and safe for everyone. Thanks to everyone who put their names forward as candidates,” Horgan said.
Despite the overwhelming adoption of the mail-in voting option and the overwhelming use of advanced polling stations, this snap election brought the lowest voter turnout for the province in almost a century.
Less than 52 per cent of the 3.5 million registered voters in the province cast their ballots, according to Elections BC.
The public health emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic certainly put a damper on an election called one year prematurely, a decision Hogan defended over his campaign, saying the issues surrounding the virus will still be present next October.
“COVID-19 is presenting us with new challenges each day, and we need to keep the focus where it belongs: keeping ourselves, our families and our communities healthy, safe and secure. We will get through this together,” Horgan stated.