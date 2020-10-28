TRU Sustainability looking for Trash Bashers for annual prize offering event

After a slight delay, the annual TRU Trash Bash event has returned for its 23rd year, this time involving the entire Kamloops community for the Nov. 1 event.
The TRU Sustainability Office and the City of Kamloops Sustainability Services have teamed up this year to expand on the annual garbage clean-up event.
The later date comes after this year’s initial event was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now both sustainability offices are encouraging citizens to take to their neighbourhoods and pick up litter.
These “trash bashers” will not only help to clean their community but also have a chance at winning prizes on event day, such as “most bizarre pieces of trash picked up,” “most trash bashed,” and “best team name.” The team with the biggest pile of collected trash, with photos provided, will win lunch at the TRU Scratch Cafe.
Groups that take selfies during the event will additionally be considered for prizes judged on the “most beautiful backgrounds.”
Organizers encourage participants to collect trash either by themselves or within their social bubbles to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Physical distancing, mask-wearing and, of course, hand washing are also encouraged.
Gloves should also be worn, and participants are advised not to pick up heavier items, needles, broken glass or objects they’re not comfortable collecting.
Recyclable objects should also be separated from garbage pieces.
To register for the event, email sustain@tru.ca with “Trash Bash” included in the subject line. Registrations before Nov. 1 have opportunities to win prizes before the Sunday event.