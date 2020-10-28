SMALL//works art show at KAC looking for submissions

Once again, the Kamloops Arts Council will be hosting their small works art show, an annual event where artists can sell smaller works of art to buyers for a more affordable price.
Terri Hadwin, Executive Director at the Kamloops Arts Council, said, “We host around three to four hundred different pieces of artwork, and all of those pieces are within a certain size limit.”
Hadwin added that “when people are looking to purchase something unique [or] something locally produced, they can come into the old courthouse and know that they’re not going to break the bank and they will be able to meet those objectives and find that one of a kind awesome present to give to their loved one or hopefully keep for themselves even.”
The SMALL/works art show is also more than an event to showcase smaller art and a fundraiser to help the KAC. Instead of the artists donating their art and the KAC keeping all the funds, the KAC splits the funds made from art sales between the artists and the KAC.
Hadwin said, “the reason why we do that is we found that other fundraisers typically ask artists to donate their artwork altogether, and we felt that this [we] really help our artists at the same time as helping our organization raise a few funds that go towards our ongoing programs.”
The KAC is currently receiving submissions for the annual event and is accepting any work, including 2D or 3D art, and work under 200 inches. The work should also be priced under 300 dollars to help with the art show’s affordability. Anyone submitting artwork must also be a Kamloops Arts Council member.
“Right now, we have 91 pieces, and that’s quite a lot because we typically don’t see any applications until the deadline day,” Hadwin said. “Everybody waits until the very last moment, so this has been an uptake on early submissions, so that’s really nice to see.”
She also added that this art show is not juried, as they can host many pieces of artwork due to the smaller size. “It’s pretty much a free for all because the pieces are so small we can fit a lot in here.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year is different from last, but the KAC can continue the annual event with a few changes to help keep attendees safe.
“COVID does adjust things quite a bit. We will encourage people to go online and book timeslots when they would like to come and view the artwork. It’s not necessary, but if they go and do that, then they know for certain that they’re not going to have to wait outside,” Hadwin said.
“We are only going to be seeing 20 guests within the entire building during that time, so people know it’s not going to be crowded,” Hadwin said. “We are going to have volunteers walking throughout the building and sanitizing throughout the day so they know it’s going to be a safe place to come.”
The deadline for submissions to the SMALL//works art show is November 1, and anyone wishing to submit up to ten pieces can easily do so on the KAC website. The great big teeny-tiny art show will be available to view, and work will be able to be purchased from November 20 to December 19 at the Kamloops Arts Council