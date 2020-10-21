TRU Men’s Soccer team battled to a draw against UBCO

For the first time since March, the TRU Men’s Soccer team, shuffled onto a bus to shuttle down to Kelowna to play their first away game of the year last Saturday. In a hard-fought battle, the Wolfpack tied the UBCO Heat 1-1 in exhibition play.
The Wolfpack dominated for most of the game and scored in the first five minutes of the second half.
As the end neared, fatigue started to show and in the final ten minutes they conceded off a corner kick which was failed to be cleared. Despite giving up the late goal, the Wolfpack are happy with the away result.
“I thought it was a good match for both teams – a real good battle,” John Antulov, Head Coach said. “We showed some good things in the second half offensively and thought some of our young players played well. We need to be better organized on set pieces but overall happy with the result.”
After beating them at home earlier this month, the Wolfpack remain undefeated against other universities during the exhibition season, but the players are just happy to be back on the pitch.
“It’s just really nice to play our first away game. Having the chance to be back on the bus and have a road trip down with the boys was great,” Jan Pirettas, Men’s soccer captain said. “We could have played better, but it’s important we focus on the positives to keep improving. We are slowly gaining more confidence in every game we play which is huge. Now we will go back to training and prepare for the next game.”
Although it’s not confirmed as of yet, the TRU men’s team plans to face Trinity Western University Spartans in Langley next weekend. It is part of their plan to fit as many exhibition games as possible before it gets too cold outside.
They will be looking to change their fortunes after losing both matches played against the Spartans last season. Stay tuned for more information on upcoming home games for the TRU Wolfpack men and women’s soccer team as the school is allowing up to 50 people to come out and support in the stands.