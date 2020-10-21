TRU campus during the COVID-19 pandemic

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) may still be operating amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but many students, staff and faculty are conducting classes, workshops and services from home.
Only a select few classes are still functioning in person, with strict COVID-19 protocols and safety measures in place.
Some Adventure Studies, Animal Health Technology, Science Labs, Early Childhood Education practicums, Health Care and Nursing, Trades and Culinary, Music, Respiratory Therapy, Theatre, and Visual Arts courses are still holding in-person classes at the university. Due to these classes being the only ones running on campus, buildings are either closed on campus or have limited accessibility.
Even though some of the campus is closed, services are still running, but have since switched to virtual platforms.
The TRU Library is up and running, but are offering their services online this year while also giving students the chance to pick up any materials from the library, via touchless borrowing services.
The library has also relocated over the summer to the Brown Family House of Learning building from their original location. They are still offering many services, but are unable to have study spaces open, or facilitate any face-to-face research assistance, training or workshops.
Although they are not offering face-to-face services, students can still access Online Library Assistance, makes appointments with librarians or access their online workshops.
Most services at TRU are still accessible but many are not available to access in person due to the pandemic and TRU wanting to keep students safe.
Students are still able to access student street and the mezzanine on the second floor of Old Main if they are looking for a study space outside of their home. HOL 190 is also open as a dedicated study space for students. Some computer labs in Old Main are also open, but not all and TRU does encourage students to keep their distance when using any of these spaces.
Anyone walking onto campus will see the limited amount of students, staff and faculty on campus. Anyone who has returned to campus to study or work has been required to take three mandatory courses in order to return; Exposure Control Awareness, PPE Training and TRU WHMIS Training. These courses take approximately two to three hours total to complete, and once complete, those needing to enter campus can do so.
TRU requires those arriving on campus to self-assess, physical distance, wash and sanitize their hands frequently, sign in and out of certain rooms, and in some cases, clean surfaces that they have interacted with.
TRU has also increased the cleaning protocols on campus and has posted plenty of signage around the campus to keep people apart. They have also closed many rooms on campus and have addressed air quality in campus buildings. Masks are required in some spaces on campus and the university recommends those entering campus to bring their own non-medical mask for times when physical distancing is not possible.